Automotive App Design

What’s up, guys! Check out our recent attempt to design a mobile app for setting up parameters of a car. 😎

🚙 On the shot, you see the home screen. Here the user manages his/her car: checks status of a car (whether its engine is on or off), sees all indicators (e.g. temperature or charge and moisture levels), or plays music. If the user taps on one of the units, he/she will go into the control panel.

🏎 We chose green as a primary color. Green is associated with safety and trust which is extremely important when driving a car.

🚘 It’s cool to manage all settings of a car from one app. Plus, the user can do it lying down on the sofa or waiting for coffee.

Created by Valery Boiko

