Food App UI Design

Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀
Super excited to share an app that allows you to Get sushi delivered anywhere you are, from a family picnic in the park to an evening with delicious sushi on beach side.
Designed this in dark theme with one option using blur background and using solid dark BG on other.
Please let me know your which one is your favorite and leave your valuable feedback.
Thanks for watching! ❤️
Available for new projects: hadialtaf@hotmail.co.uk
Let’s connect:
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/hadidexigns/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hadialtaf/