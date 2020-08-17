Hadi Altaf 🐲
Ui Friendly

Food App UI Design

Hadi Altaf 🐲
Ui Friendly
Hadi Altaf 🐲 for Ui Friendly
Hire Us
  • Save
Food App UI Design dark ui salad health app sushi online order summary detail ecommerce app product design 3d minimal food app ui animation web design typogaphy mobile ui design app design mobile app food app
Food App UI Design dark ui salad health app sushi online order summary detail ecommerce app product design 3d minimal food app ui animation web design typogaphy mobile ui design app design mobile app food app
Download color palette
  1. Color-1.jpg
  2. Artboard Copy 40@1x.jpg

Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀

Super excited to share an app that allows you to Get sushi delivered anywhere you are, from a family picnic in the park to an evening with delicious sushi on beach side.

Designed this in dark theme with one option using blur background and using solid dark BG on other.

Please let me know your which one is your favorite and leave your valuable feedback.

Thanks for watching! ❤️

Available for new projects: hadialtaf@hotmail.co.uk

Let’s connect:
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/hadidexigns/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hadialtaf/

Ui Friendly
Ui Friendly
Elevating Your Business through Design 🚀
Hire Us

More by Ui Friendly

View profile
    • Like