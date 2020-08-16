Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
World And Virus Cartoon 🌎🦠😹

World And Virus Cartoon 🌎🦠😹 fever health disease infection medical globe earth disinfectant boxing cute fight logo icon illustration mascot character bacteria virus coronavirus corona
  1. world_virus_dribbble-01.png
  2. world_virus_dribbble-04.png
  3. world_virus_dribbble-07.png
  4. world_virus_dribbble-05.png
  5. world_virus_dribbble-06.png
  6. world_virus_dribbble-08.png
  7. world_virus_dribbble-02.png
  8. world_virus_dribbble-03.png

funny characters of world and virus that we did during this pandemic lol 😂😂
which one your favorite guys ??? ✌️✌️
--
Need awesome illustrations and logos? just message me or email me for any project inquiries or commision works 😊
📩 : moshimoshicatalyst@gmail.com
--
Show your love with press "L" on this shots
Have a nice day! 😊
--
Download our stuff here :
Freepik
Envato Elements
Shutterstock
Adobe Stock
Creative Market
Teepublic
--
Follow our works here :
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Behance

