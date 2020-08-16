Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ahmed Yosry

Pacific Post Live

Ahmed Yosry
Ahmed Yosry
Pacific Post Live dark theme dark ui dark onepage ui making video stream
Pacific Post Live provides studio-level security for multi-user live streaming from editorial with unlimited projects or edit bays on the world's fastest network for video streaming content.
I made an initial wireframe for the client and after he accepted it I started work on the design using Adobe XD design and prototype feature.

Thanks for watching! 💗

Posted on Aug 16, 2020
Ahmed Yosry
Ahmed Yosry

