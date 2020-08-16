Hadi Altaf 🐲
Task Management App Design

Hadi Altaf 🐲 for Ui Friendly
Task Management App Design
Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀

Super excited to share a Task / Project management app that allows you to become more organized and efficient with each new project that comes down the pipeline.

Loaded with features like creating new tasks, managing teams, managing jobs, invite friends, video calls, chat, notifications and contacts.

Let me know your thoughts if you'd love to see the full app.

