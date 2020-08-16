Task Management App Design

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀
Super excited to share a Task / Project management app that allows you to become more organized and efficient with each new project that comes down the pipeline.
Loaded with features like creating new tasks, managing teams, managing jobs, invite friends, video calls, chat, notifications and contacts.
Let me know your thoughts if you'd love to see the full app.
