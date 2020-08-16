7
Sprocket Android Bicycle Size Filter

Quick new-customer-friendly filter I designed for Sprocket App's height/size selection. People need to be able to set the filter in imperial/metric and by either inputing their body size or desired bike frame size.

What do you think? Will this be easy to understand and use? Write your comments below :)

Posted on Aug 16, 2020
We make a bicycle marketplace

