John "Frate" Iafrate

Indestructible Norm (Charlotte 49ers) Cover Poster

Charlotte 49ers Original Mascot Comic Print

Price
$22
Available on Etsy
I decided to turn my college mascot into a comic super hero. Norm is the mascot for the Charlotte 49ers, so I drew him coming up from a mineshaft. He is muscular like the modern mascot, but wears the same facial hair as he did in the logo used in the 70s. His pickaxe is solid gold. This will be printed and hung in my man cave!

