Indestructible Norm (Charlotte 49ers) Cover Poster

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I decided to turn my college mascot into a comic super hero. Norm is the mascot for the Charlotte 49ers, so I drew him coming up from a mineshaft. He is muscular like the modern mascot, but wears the same facial hair as he did in the logo used in the 70s. His pickaxe is solid gold. This will be printed and hung in my man cave!