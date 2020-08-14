Dessert Restaurant Mobile app-UX/UI Design

Hi Dribbblers!

I hope everyone is safe and sound.

Here is another shot. I designed Desserts mobile applications for the restaurant. it can help others to develop more ideas from this. I keep it simple and minimal. It can also help you find different options in exploring and improving your skills

Dont forget to tell me which of the version you like the most.

I hope you will like this. Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.

Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching.

For work inquiries: upnowstudios@gmail.com

Upnow Studio Accounts | Instagram