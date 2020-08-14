Hira Riaz🔥
Upnow Studio

Dessert Restaurant Mobile app-UX/UI Design

Hira Riaz🔥
Upnow Studio
Hira Riaz🔥 for Upnow Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Dessert Restaurant Mobile app-UX/UI Design mobile apps mobile application design app interface uiux ux ui mobileappdesign mobile design mobile mobile ui minimal mobile app
Dessert Restaurant Mobile app-UX/UI Design mobile apps mobile application design app interface uiux ux ui mobileappdesign mobile design mobile mobile ui minimal mobile app
Download color palette
  1. Healthy Juices App – 2.jpg
  2. Healthy Juices App – 3.jpg

Hi Dribbblers!

I hope everyone is safe and sound.
Here is another shot. I designed Desserts mobile applications for the restaurant. it can help others to develop more ideas from this. I keep it simple and minimal. It can also help you find different options in exploring and improving your skills

Dont forget to tell me which of the version you like the most.

I hope you will like this. Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.
Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching.

For work inquiries: upnowstudios@gmail.com

Upnow Studio Accounts | Instagram

Upnow Studio
Upnow Studio
Creative and Unique Digital Studio!
Hire Us

More by Upnow Studio

View profile
    • Like