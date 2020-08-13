Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Laïkí Sofia

Beach House Tee | Album "7"

Beach House Tee | Album "7" graphic design merchandise music tshirt graphic tee band beachhouse color gradients 3d
This is my first ever rebound. I just couldn't resist to create a tee for my favourite band of all time, but also one of the best albums by them "7"
Gotta love Dreampop, honestly!

Beach House Typeface: Bigilla by Jérémie Gauthier
Graphic Tee Mockup "Designed by graphicheroco / Freepik"

Rebound of
Design a Graphic Tee for Your Favorite Band
By Dribbble
