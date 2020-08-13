🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Bankly is a deposit insurance web application that enables users to recover their money/assets in the case of their banks going into liquidation or eventually shutting down.
Please feel free to comment and leave feedback. They are very much appreciated.
Also like and save to your collections, Thanks.