we❤shoes (Staff Utility App)

we❤shoes is a progressive web app, primarily built for Shoe Zone employees to quickly perform stock checks without having to use the till. This is especially useful when the till is in use!

The app stores a history of previously viewed products. It is capable of scanning barcodes, in addition to being able to type codes in manually. European shoe sizes and letter-sizing can also be converted by simply holding down the size number on applicable products.

This is the first iteration of the app. The source code is available over on GitHub, along with the live PWA:

https://github.com/csqrl/we-heart-shoes-staff-pwa

https://csqrl.github.io/we-heart-shoes-staff-pwa