pulak bhatnagar

Eat Safe Branding

pulak bhatnagar
pulak bhatnagar
Hire Me
  • Save
Eat Safe Branding recycle funny instagram post identity design food branding eat branding and identity branding illustration india
Download color palette

In 2019 I worked on creating an identity for a fun new brand which worked towards having people think about food consumption and it's impact on health, environment and relationships from a fresh perspective. Here are some of the sample ideas for the identity tone of voice.

Check Website | Instagram | Email

pulak bhatnagar
pulak bhatnagar
Branding, UI design and Storytelling Specialist
Hire Me

More by pulak bhatnagar

View profile
    • Like