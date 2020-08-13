Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
TeachLand Dashboard

TeachLand Dashboard webdesign web tablet design graphic design design teaching teachers teacher tablet overview minimal ux ui dashboard courses average score audience attendance analytic
Hi friends!
This dashboard is a part of a bigger platform TeachLand and was created to help teachers check all necessary statistics in the easiest way. With the help of it teachers can set required filters and find the information they need in just a few clicks.

Made for ScrumLaunch

