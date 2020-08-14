Amelie: Flat design illustration with texture in Procreate

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Recently watched Amelie, so wanted to design a quick flat illustration in Procreate.
Also included the sketch. Don't forget to press L if you like it :)
For more flat illustration video tutorials check out: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR-vujr17AbIWWp3lL8sdpg