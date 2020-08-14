Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cosmin Serban

Amelie: Flat design illustration with texture in Procreate

Cosmin Serban
Cosmin Serban
Hire Me
  • Save
Amelie: Flat design illustration with texture in Procreate movie amelie procreate ipadproart ipad pro ipadpro ipad lofi minimal illustrations illustration illustrator flat design flat illustration flatdesign flat design flat
Amelie: Flat design illustration with texture in Procreate movie amelie procreate ipadproart ipad pro ipadpro ipad lofi minimal illustrations illustration illustrator flat design flat illustration flatdesign flat design flat
Download color palette
  1. amelie.png
  2. flat-design-sketch.png

Recently watched Amelie, so wanted to design a quick flat illustration in Procreate.

Also included the sketch. Don't forget to press L if you like it :)

For more flat illustration video tutorials check out: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR-vujr17AbIWWp3lL8sdpg

Cosmin Serban
Cosmin Serban
👉🏻 Working with creative teams that move brands forward
Hire Me

More by Cosmin Serban

View profile
    • Like