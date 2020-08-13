Juelux logo

Hasan Mahmud

Project: Logo Design
Client: juelux
Industry: Music & Academic
Location: USA

Dansby Dream Music is a music academy that focuses on guitar lessons, music theory, and talent development. The logo design is a combination of a quaver (eight-note) and the letter J from juelux.

