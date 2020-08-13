Juelux logo

Project: Logo Design

Client: juelux

Industry: Music & Academic

Location: USA

Dansby Dream Music is a music academy that focuses on guitar lessons, music theory, and talent development. The logo design is a combination of a quaver (eight-note) and the letter J from juelux.

If you need logo, you can contact me.

I will try my best to get the job done.

📩 hasan.mahmud5995@gmail.com

Follow me on Others Site

Instagram

Behance

Pinterest

Linkedin

Related Keywords :

#musiclogo #logo #graphicdesign #design #logodesigner #logodesigns #logomaker #music #logotype #designer #logos