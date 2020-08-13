Product Branding for Film Company

Instafilm is a Danish film studio/agency that specializes in short clips for their clients, which are primarily used for social media.

The brief here was to create product branding for their cleverly packaged services, to display on their website. In these shots we can see 4x of their secondary products + overview of all product images together on the last screen.

- Filmidé: Coming up with a film idea

- Klippekort: A voucher for 8x Instafilms

- Omakase: "Chefs selection" in Japanese, a package of up to 10 film clips. 2 filmers recording for 2-5 hours

- Film strategi: Coming up with a film strategie

