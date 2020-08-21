Galya Posna

Chip

Galya Posna
Galya Posna
  • Save
Chip ui ux typography blocks computer poeple detail details night light design vector minimal illustration flat chip
Download color palette

Hello guys,

Have you ever looked at your device bowels? If not, here are some parts you could find there!

Share your thoughts and press 'L' to share your ❤️!
bndigital.co | @bndigital | Behance | Instagram

Galya Posna
Galya Posna

More by Galya Posna

View profile
    • Like