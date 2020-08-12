Golo

Landing Page Design 👽

Golo
Golo
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing Page Design 👽 site website clean landing page landing webdesign social desktop web ux ui minimal interface design app
Landing Page Design 👽 site website clean landing page landing webdesign social desktop web ux ui minimal interface design app
Download color palette
  1. Landing.jpg
  2. Landing.jpg

🍕 Say Hey golo@hey.com

Hey, guys! Super excited to share one of my old landing pages that I worked on in 2018! Hope you enjoyed it! Thanks for your likes and comments!

My Instagram

Golo
Golo
＊Yo, I`m Golo. UI/UX and Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Golo

View profile
    • Like