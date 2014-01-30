Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Greyscale Jeff Portrait wacom companion greyscale sketch jeff paint tool sai portrait human beard
So I got a new Wacom Companion, and I’ve only lightly used Paint Tool SAI in the past but always hear good things about it.

Referenced from a photo from one of his SCA events. Jeff has been a real great friend, so much that it’s difficult to ever feel like you can properly express it. Doing artwork for people you care about always feels extra nice.

Posted on Jan 30, 2014
