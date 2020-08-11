🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The Bunda Journey landing page is a Sketch mockup for a workout class studio in West Hollywood. Its purpose is to promote the Bunda Journey package the studio offers. I used stock imagery, before and after images provided by the client, and vector images. The notebook and water bottle displayed in the banner are original vector sketches and the photo in the CTA footer is stock.