Denys Nichele

Stylized Character in Blender <3

Stylized Character in Blender
Hey my friends!🤘

Good lord! I just finished the Stylish character in Blender with Southernshotty at Mograph Mentor, honestly this was the class I was looking for. Very dense content, a lot packed in couple minutes. I had to go back and try couple times until I understood how things works. A lot back and forward with object, edit, pose, weight painting modes, it's gnarly. However, when everything comes together, it's truly amazing! Awesome class, recommended! Mind blowing!

