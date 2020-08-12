Product Branding for Film Company

Instafilm is a Danish film studio/agency that specializes in short clips for their clients, which are primarily used for social media.

The brief here was to create product branding for their cleverly packaged services, to display on their website. In these shots we can see 2x of their core products + 3x of their subscription options.

🏀 If you like it - Go ahead, tap that L key.

- Instfilm: The core product, 60 mins recording time

- Quickie: Quick version of Instafilm, 15 min recording, 1 hour total for ready made film

- One Scoop: Subscription of 1x Instafilm pr. month.

- Double Trouble: Subscription of 2x Instafilm pr. month

- 4 The Fans: Subscription of 4x Instafilm pr. month

--------------------------------------

Website:

https://instafilm.dk/

Logo design for Instafilm can be seen here:

https://dribbble.com/shots/10077269-Logo-Design-Instafilm