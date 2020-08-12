Product Branding for Film Company

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Instafilm is a Danish film studio/agency that specializes in short clips for their clients, which are primarily used for social media.
The brief here was to create product branding for their cleverly packaged services, to display on their website. In these shots we can see 2x of their core products + 3x of their subscription options.
🏀 If you like it - Go ahead, tap that L key.
- Instfilm: The core product, 60 mins recording time
- Quickie: Quick version of Instafilm, 15 min recording, 1 hour total for ready made film
- One Scoop: Subscription of 1x Instafilm pr. month.
- Double Trouble: Subscription of 2x Instafilm pr. month
- 4 The Fans: Subscription of 4x Instafilm pr. month
--------------------------------------
Website:
https://instafilm.dk/
Logo design for Instafilm can be seen here:
https://dribbble.com/shots/10077269-Logo-Design-Instafilm