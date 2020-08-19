Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska

Weather Website

Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska
Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska
Hire Me
  • Save
Weather Website weather app purple interaction design interface design user experience user interface ux ui ios clean minimal ecommerce uxdesign uidesign iphone screen mobile application app design app
Weather Website weather app purple interaction design interface design user experience user interface ux ui ios clean minimal ecommerce uxdesign uidesign iphone screen mobile application app design app
Weather Website weather app purple interaction design interface design user experience user interface ux ui ios clean minimal ecommerce uxdesign uidesign iphone screen mobile application app design app
Weather Website weather app purple interaction design interface design user experience user interface ux ui ios clean minimal ecommerce uxdesign uidesign iphone screen mobile application app design app
Weather Website weather app purple interaction design interface design user experience user interface ux ui ios clean minimal ecommerce uxdesign uidesign iphone screen mobile application app design app
Weather Website weather app purple interaction design interface design user experience user interface ux ui ios clean minimal ecommerce uxdesign uidesign iphone screen mobile application app design app
Weather Website weather app purple interaction design interface design user experience user interface ux ui ios clean minimal ecommerce uxdesign uidesign iphone screen mobile application app design app
Download color palette
  1. Weather Website.png
  2. Weather Website - About the project.png
  3. Weather Website - Research.png
  4. Weather Website - User Persona.png
  5. Weather Website - User Flow.png
  6. Weather Website - Wireframes.png
  7. Weather Website - Thanks Screen.png

Hey Friends👋🏼, 

That is my new project about the weather. It was inspired by the real-world problem that every individual faces when he wants to quickly check the weather, which is a lack of any modern app or website that would simplify the whole process to just a few clicks. I have solved that problem by designing this website. It helps you with accessing information about the weather efficiently and effortlessly in a matter of seconds from anywhere in the world.

What are your thoughts?
Let me know in the comments down below.

Thanks 🙌🏼,
Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska

Press “L” To Show Some Love 💗
Get more work on Behance ✏️
Follow me on Instagram | Facebook 🔔
Contact me by: andreaskruszakin@gmail.com ✉️
Inspired by:
- https://dribbble.com/shots/10460680-Weather-App 🔎
- https://dribbble.com/shots/4592302-Lead-com-Logo 🔎

Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska
Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska
I design intuitive products that bring people closer 💖
Hire Me

More by Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska

View profile
    • Like