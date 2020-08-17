Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Weather App

  1. Weather App.png
  2. Weather App - About the project.png
  3. Weather App - Research.png
  4. Weather App - User Persona.png
  5. Weather App - User Flow.png
  6. Weather App - Wireframes.png
  7. Weather App - Thanks Screen.png

Hey Friends👋🏼, 

That is my new project about the weather. It was inspired by the real-world problem that every individual faces when he wants to quickly check the weather, which is a lack of any modern app or website that would simplify the whole process to just a few taps. I have solved that problem by designing this application. It helps you with accessing information about the weather efficiently and effortlessly in a matter of seconds from anywhere in the world.

What are your thoughts?
Let me know in the comments down below.

Thanks 🙌🏼,
Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska

Inspired by:
- https://dribbble.com/shots/11113434-Weather-App 🔎
- https://dribbble.com/shots/6932038-Mobile-application-Weather-Forecast 🔎

