Patient info dashboard ui dashboard patient
Hey all,

I'm happy to share another variant of the dentist service page with you. Allow dentist to connect with patients.

Are you looking to build a web or mobile application? Say hi at kientrr@gmail.com

Want to see more in the future? Don't miss any of my shots and follow me on Dribbble.

Posted on Aug 11, 2020
Imagination meets process -Ui/Ux Expert for Digital Products
