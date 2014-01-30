Alex Hughes

Mini app previews

Alex Hughes
Alex Hughes
Hire Me
  • Save
Mini app previews app mini icons web website
Download color palette

Seen a few of these 'mini' app designs around the place and always loved them, especially when there is some depth to them. So thought I would whip up a few of my own. Intention to animate and display some user actions for in-app support.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2014
Alex Hughes
Alex Hughes
Digital product designer. Building Gretel.
Hire Me

More by Alex Hughes

View profile
    • Like