Making a 3D model of myself

Check out how I created a 3D model of myself

https://youtu.be/NZlVgyWteho

Follow me for more creative content:

👉 Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH3pHnzD1AiSbazIw1maVFg

👉 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/minhpham.design

👉 Unsplash: https://unsplash.com/@minhphamdesign