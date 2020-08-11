Minh Pham ✪

Making a 3D model of myself

Minh Pham ✪
Minh Pham ✪
  • Save
Making a 3D model of myself tutorial comic landing page illustration motion web 3d animation ui vietnam
Making a 3D model of myself tutorial comic landing page illustration motion web 3d animation ui vietnam
Making a 3D model of myself tutorial comic landing page illustration motion web 3d animation ui vietnam
Making a 3D model of myself tutorial comic landing page illustration motion web 3d animation ui vietnam
Download color palette
  1. Comp 1_2.mp4
  2. MAIN (0-00-00-23).png
  3. MAIN (0-00-09-36).png
  4. MAIN (0-00-18-45).png
  5. Screen Shot 2020-08-11 at 1.10.37 PM.png

Check out how I created a 3D model of myself
https://youtu.be/NZlVgyWteho

Follow me for more creative content:
👉 Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH3pHnzD1AiSbazIw1maVFg
👉 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/minhpham.design
👉 Unsplash: https://unsplash.com/@minhphamdesign

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2020
Minh Pham ✪
Minh Pham ✪
Real work under NDA, here's for fun!!

More by Minh Pham ✪

View profile
    • Like