Kimberly Coles

Mysterio Explorations

Kimberly Coles
Kimberly Coles
  • Save
Mysterio Explorations engraving boho mystic handdrawn ink letterpress stamp grunge rough distressed worn typography retro logo emblem badge brand vintage branding illustration
Download color palette

Retro ad cut style illustrations and logo explorations for a brand pattern and package.

Kimberly Coles
Kimberly Coles

More by Kimberly Coles

View profile
    • Like