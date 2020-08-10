Stina Ovaskainen

Motion icons - for loans

Stina Ovaskainen
Stina Ovaskainen
  • Save
Motion icons - for loans after effects loan icon loans fintech icons fintech icon design motion icon icon animation animated gif
Download color palette

I love to explore different ways to show financial topics with motion icons. Here are three options that where used to illustrate loans.

These are part of our CRM Product Marketing email hero's at TotallyMoney, hopefully we will use them for the website too in the future.

Programs used:
Illustration - AI
Animation - AE

Stina Ovaskainen
Stina Ovaskainen
Sharing creative exploration from print, digital to motion

More by Stina Ovaskainen

View profile
    • Like