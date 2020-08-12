RD UX/UI
RonDesignLab

EHR - Electronic Health Record System Animation

RD UX/UI
RonDesignLab
RD UX/UI for RonDesignLab
Hire Us
  • Save
EHR - Electronic Health Record System Animation medical app medicines health health care healthcare health app health-care public health public health service medical care hospital patient app patient medicine medecine online medial app medical electronic ehr
Download color palette
  1. Human Body & Logo.mp4
  2. 1.4 Fonts and tools dribbble.png

We're available for new projects
hello@rondesignlab.com

You can find us here:
Website
👑 Exclusive content on Instagram
Pinterest
Facebook

RonDesignLab
RonDesignLab
Design & Development Firm
Hire Us

More by RonDesignLab

View profile
    • Like