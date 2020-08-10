Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hadi Altaf
Creative Agency Landing Page Design

Hadi Altaf 🐲
Hadi Altaf for User Friendly
Creative Agency Landing Page Design
  1. Agency-Landing-2.png
  2. Endshot.png

Hey Dribbblers 👋🏻🏀

Designed this Agency Landing Page using the 3d material & components along with modern shadows and minimal spacing and typography.

Let me know your thoughts if you'd love to see the full page.

Available for new projects: hadialtaf@hotmail.co.uk

Thanks for watching!

Let’s connect:
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/hadidexigns/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hadialtaf/

Elevating Your Business through Design 🚀
