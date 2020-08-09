JUST DRIBBBLE! – A Series of Marks I’ve Created Between 2018-2020.

EP.06: London Lynx

One of my first successful sporting identities, one which I worked on consistently for years.

In a way, London Lynx was more than just a counter-strike team that competed at Britain's highest level.

It was different things that I experimented on in my years as a Designer.

We closed up shop with Lynx last year due to career changing circumstances.

Every few years I would reinvest time into developing the mascot further, whilst this is not the original, nor the one we ended on.

This would of been it's successor.