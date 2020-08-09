Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gareth Sissons-Rowe

London Lynx

London Lynx vector design identity logo esports mascot esports lynx london
JUST DRIBBBLE! – A Series of Marks I’ve Created Between 2018-2020.
EP.06: London Lynx

One of my first successful sporting identities, one which I worked on consistently for years.

In a way, London Lynx was more than just a counter-strike team that competed at Britain's highest level.

It was different things that I experimented on in my years as a Designer.

We closed up shop with Lynx last year due to career changing circumstances.

Every few years I would reinvest time into developing the mascot further, whilst this is not the original, nor the one we ended on.

This would of been it's successor.

Posted on Aug 9, 2020
