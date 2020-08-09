Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
JUST DRIBBBLE! – A Series of Marks I’ve Created Between 2018-2020.
EP.06: London Lynx
One of my first successful sporting identities, one which I worked on consistently for years.
In a way, London Lynx was more than just a counter-strike team that competed at Britain's highest level.
It was different things that I experimented on in my years as a Designer.
We closed up shop with Lynx last year due to career changing circumstances.
Every few years I would reinvest time into developing the mascot further, whilst this is not the original, nor the one we ended on.
This would of been it's successor.