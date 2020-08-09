Kishan Suthar

Search bar Concept

Kishan Suthar
Kishan Suthar
  • Save
Search bar Concept emptystateimage emptystate search list search suggetion search box search bar user experience ux serch ux
Download color palette

Hello guys.
Today I came up with the new concept of a search bar
it helps the user to find a place by giving suggestion

Want to know more about me? visit https://www.kishansuthar.com

Hope you guys enjoyed it

Kishan Suthar
Kishan Suthar

More by Kishan Suthar

View profile
    • Like