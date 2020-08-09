Furniture App Design UI

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Dribbblers 👋🏻
Meet the new furniture shopping app that allows you to Shop online wherever you are and get your orders delivered at your doorstep along with up-to-date product details – including prices, availability and in-store location.
Designed using the solid flat colors with subtle button and shadow's .
Let me know your thoughts if you'd love to see the full app.
