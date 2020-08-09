Furniture App Design UI

Hey Dribbblers 👋🏻

Meet the new furniture shopping app that allows you to Shop online wherever you are and get your orders delivered at your doorstep along with up-to-date product details – including prices, availability and in-store location.

Designed using the solid flat colors with subtle button and shadow's .

Let me know your thoughts if you'd love to see the full app.

