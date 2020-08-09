Vladimir Kudinov

Capsule 09: Music Album

Capsule 09: Music Album
Capsule 09 is my debut music album filled with endless cosmos, melodic, vivid synths, and reflections on the place of humanity in our universe.

Any entities with our general set of experiences
are almost certainly living in a simulation.
No stars. No ticket required.

Listen Capsule 09:
https://lnk.to/capsule-09

(｡♥‿♥｡)
Posted on Aug 9, 2020
