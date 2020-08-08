The Monochromatic Institute

Clover Networking

The Monochromatic Institute
The Monochromatic Institute
  • Save
Clover Networking typography vector minimal mark logo illustrator flat design clean branding
Clover Networking typography vector minimal mark logo illustrator flat design clean branding
Download color palette
  1. clover_dribbb_01.png
  2. clover_dribbb_02.png

A logo which makes great use of negative space.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2020
The Monochromatic Institute
The Monochromatic Institute
Minimal design for maximum people™

More by The Monochromatic Institute

View profile
    • Like