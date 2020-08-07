Shopy Ecommerce Redesigned - home page

Trending designs to inspire you
Shoppy is a reselling ecommerce mobile app. WSDesign team have help this startup to create Wireframe and uiux design for their mobile app. Deliverables - Wireframe - uiux design - Android xml code
View full project
https://www.behance.net/gallery/95998929/Shopy-Ecommerce-UIUX-Design
We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at ceo@wolfsoft.in
Show us love! Press "L".
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile or wsdesign.in and remember to follow us!