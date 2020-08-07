Rushabh Patel

Shopy Ecommerce Redesigned - home page

Shopy Ecommerce Redesigned - home page illustration app android design uidesign uiux ui ecommerce app vendor home page design ecommerce page landing
Shoppy is a reselling ecommerce mobile app. WSDesign team have help this startup to create Wireframe and uiux design for their mobile app. Deliverables - Wireframe - uiux design - Android xml code

