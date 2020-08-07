Design Etiquette

Brand Book Sub Brands

Brandbook designed for FUNDES, a Latin American consultancy that helps micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises integrate into the value chains of large companies. For this project we created a visual system for their new business ventures. These sub-brands needed to be distinct yet still feel connected to the overall FUNDES brand, so we took the basic structure of their original logo to create the new business divisions.

