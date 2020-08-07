Design Etiquette

Sub Brands

Design Etiquette
Design Etiquette
  • Save
Sub Brands company branding subbrands divisions typography design icon mark costa rica logo logotype identity branding
Download color palette

FUNDES is a Latin American consultancy that helps micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises integrate into the value chains of large companies. We had previously redesigned their brand identity, and for this project we created a visual system for their new business ventures. These included FUNDES Solutions, FUNDES Insights, and FUNDES Strategy. These sub-brands needed to be distinct yet still feel connected to the overall FUNDES brand.

We created three sub-brands for the new ventures based on the original logo. Using its structure allowed us to name the new business ventures alongside their original brand. This helped maintain a level of consistency and clarity for anyone interacting with the company.

Design Etiquette
Design Etiquette
We connect people and brands with the power of design.

More by Design Etiquette

View profile
    • Like