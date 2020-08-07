FUNDES is a Latin American consultancy that helps micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises integrate into the value chains of large companies. We had previously redesigned their brand identity, and for this project we created a visual system for their new business ventures. These included FUNDES Solutions, FUNDES Insights, and FUNDES Strategy. These sub-brands needed to be distinct yet still feel connected to the overall FUNDES brand.

We created three sub-brands for the new ventures based on the original logo. Using its structure allowed us to name the new business ventures alongside their original brand. This helped maintain a level of consistency and clarity for anyone interacting with the company.