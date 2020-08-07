Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska

Finance Watch App

Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska
Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska
Finance Watch App
Hey Friends👋🏼, 

That is my new project about finances. It was inspired by the real-world problem that every individual faces when he wants to quickly send money to a friend or family, which is a lack of any modern app or website that would simplify the whole process to just a few taps. I have solved that problem by designing this application. It helps you with sending money to your friends and family efficiently and effortlessly in a matter of seconds from anywhere in the world.

What are your thoughts?
Let me know in the comments down below.

Thanks 🙌🏼,
Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska

Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska
Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska
I design intuitive products that bring people closer 💖
