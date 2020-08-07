Finance Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Friends👋🏼,
That is my new project about finances. It was inspired by the real-world problem that every individual faces when he wants to quickly send money to a friend or family, which is a lack of any modern app or website that would simplify the whole process to just a few clicks. I have solved that problem by designing this website. It helps you with sending money to your friends and family efficiently and effortlessly in a matter of seconds from anywhere in the world.
What are your thoughts?
Let me know in the comments down below.
Thanks 🙌🏼,
Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska
