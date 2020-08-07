Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska

Finance App

Finance App
Download color palette
  1. Finance App.png
  2. Finance App - About the project.png
  3. Finance App - Research.png
  4. Finance App - User Persona.png
  5. Finance App - User Flow.png
  6. Finance App - Wireframes.png
  7. Finance App - Thanks Screen.png

Hey Friends👋🏼, 

That is my new project about finances. It was inspired by the real-world problem that every individual faces when he wants to quickly send money to a friend or family, which is a lack of any modern app or website that would simplify the whole process to just a few taps. I have solved that problem by designing this application. It helps you with sending money to your friends and family efficiently and effortlessly in a matter of seconds from anywhere in the world.

What are your thoughts?
Let me know in the comments down below.

Thanks 🙌🏼,
Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska

Inspired by:
- https://dribbble.com/shots/7699801-Pockee-a-family-banking-app 🔎
- https://dribbble.com/shots/10070558-Finance-App 🔎

