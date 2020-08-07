all these thoughts telling me that what I am, what I do and aim to be is not enough

what does that mean, to be/have enough?

do we already have enough within ourselves?

Am I really doing enough to achieve my goals?

This feels more like a burst of feelings that have been going through my mind. It's weird, it's something that I can't control, but I have tried to be more mindful in how it affects my mood, my motivation

I have been feeling good, but usually this comes from the dark corner of my mind to haunt my thoughts and it kinda makes me behave more angrily...

I was planning on doing something completely different but suddenly this need came and this was the outcome. Just by writing this makes me feel less nervous about it all.

It's something that we all as humans have to deal with, this weird feelings that we're never enough

I don't have the answer to any of these questions, any paths to not feel this way anymore. Sometimes is feels like it's slowly lurking until it surfaces, other times it's like a super hard kick in the groin

I guess I don't really have a positive vibe to end this story, just know that you're not the only one, and if you feel like it, I'm open to conversations about this, maybe coping ideas/strategies...

week 12

enough