The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hiya, friends? Find out more about a Hotel Booking App that we've recently designed.

🏨 On the shot, you can see two screens: the left one is a search screen — where the user can look for a hotel or see results of the last search; the right one — a hotel card which contains the rating and price for the number of days users choose.

🏄🏽‍♀️ Light-colored background with bright violet elements help users stay concentrated on the content and main features.

🏖 With this app, users get instant access to search, can look through reviews and see the total price.

Created by Sergey Martyn

Feedback helps us improve and grow,

We’re keen to hear your thoughts! ❤️

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜