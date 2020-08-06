Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hiya, friends? Find out more about a Hotel Booking App that we've recently designed.
🏨 On the shot, you can see two screens: the left one is a search screen — where the user can look for a hotel or see results of the last search; the right one — a hotel card which contains the rating and price for the number of days users choose.
🏄🏽♀️ Light-colored background with bright violet elements help users stay concentrated on the content and main features.
🏖 With this app, users get instant access to search, can look through reviews and see the total price.
Created by Sergey Martyn
Feedback helps us improve and grow,
We’re keen to hear your thoughts! ❤️
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜