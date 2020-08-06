Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Retrographic

Sprocket iOS Part Sale No Image Illustration

Retrographic
I needed a non-bicycle empty-state image for parts sold on Sprocket app, so I spent a few hours drawing a derailleur in Sketch. Learned a few Illustrator-like tricks in the process as well. Enjoy!

Before you ask me which derailleur this is based on, its a combination of: Simplex SX610, Huret, SunTour Seven, SunTour Vx, and SunTour Cyclone Mk.II

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB

