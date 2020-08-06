Sprocket iOS Part Sale No Image Illustration

I needed a non-bicycle empty-state image for parts sold on Sprocket app, so I spent a few hours drawing a derailleur in Sketch. Learned a few Illustrator-like tricks in the process as well. Enjoy!

Before you ask me which derailleur this is based on, its a combination of: Simplex SX610, Huret, SunTour Seven, SunTour Vx, and SunTour Cyclone Mk.II

