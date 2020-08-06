20+ Print Ready Editable Dog T-Shirts Design Bundle -1 ...

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This bundle has more than 20+ Print Ready Editable t-shirt designs. Here all the designs are made in Adobe Illustrator. So these are all vector format designs. You can print these on any size t-shirt. If you take the designs from me, it will help to make your online store grow and you will get a lot of sales.
What’s Included In This Bundle:
1)Transparent PNG Files, 2)Scalable EPS, 3)Source File Ai, 4)Scalable SVG, 5)Print Ready PDF File
Copy This Code- TBN05
&
GET NOW THIS BUNDLE
E-Mail: MaxTeamX@gmail.com for team (MaxTeamX)
E-Mail: ourNAYEM@gmail.com for personal (Md Nayem)-admin
Skype: ourNAYEM / WhatsApp: +8801864646391
Full View: https://bit.ly/TBN_05
[NOTE]: If You Want to Make Custom T-Shirt Design use Your Quotes Or Message. You can Connect With Us. You Get Best Design in Cheap Rate.