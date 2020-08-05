Rohan kumar

Poster design series - minimal #1

Poster design series - minimal #1 simple deisgn poster challenge poster artwork poster poster a day minimal series minimalism minimal inkscape an idea idea adobe photoshop
Hey guys, I'm starting a new poster design series where I will try to create different types of poster designs in each graphic design category starting with this minimalist poster of an idea as a question mark. you can follow me for upcoming poster design. I will create only 5 designs in each category so stay tuned :)

