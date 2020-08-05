habitat

Daily Activity Tracking App

Daily Activity Tracking App quiz onboarding profile uxui clean design user interface palette screens tracking app ux ui sport app sport application bright colorful light ui app design app
Are you the sports fans as we are? If so, please meet a fresh design for an app that tracks daily activity in different kinds of sport.

At college, students often are involved in various disciplines and activities, and it is so important to keep track of everything. It helps to stay focused, know your strong and weak sides, and be aware of all changes your body experiences.

We have made separate categories for all kinds of sports and included various parameters that measure the progress. The UI part is still calm and minimalistic. Check and share your thoughts.

