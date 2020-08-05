Daily Activity Tracking App

Hi, guys!

Are you the sports fans as we are? If so, please meet a fresh design for an app that tracks daily activity in different kinds of sport.

At college, students often are involved in various disciplines and activities, and it is so important to keep track of everything. It helps to stay focused, know your strong and weak sides, and be aware of all changes your body experiences.

We have made separate categories for all kinds of sports and included various parameters that measure the progress. The UI part is still calm and minimalistic. Check and share your thoughts.

