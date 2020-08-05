Stina Ovaskainen

Motion icons series - energy

Motion icons series - energy
Making motion icons is one of the really fun parts of my job! :D

These ones were to launch energy, they were used in banners on all emails and on energy specific hero's. In the future I hope we can bring some of them to the product too.

The illustration for the icons is by our super talented illustrator Bali Engels.

Programs used:
Animation - AE

