Life Super App Landing Page

This is a simple landing page done for Life's Super App. We created this to attract business owners to download the app and advertise on their platform. The second photo is the three step form we created. It collects all of the information and then our client can reach out to prospective customers. It also automatically sends out an email at the end with more information about the app.